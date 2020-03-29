New Haven Register Obituaries
Mary E. Pommer


1933 - 2020
Mary E. Pommer Obituary
Pommer, Mary E.
Saturday, March 28, 2020, Mary E. Pommer, longtime resident of Guilford, passed away at Apple Rehab in Guilford. Wife of the late Herbert B. Pommer. Mary was born in Stony Creek, Branford on Oct. 27, 1933, daughter of the late William J. Symonds, Sr. and Ruth Anna (Vedder) Symonds.
Loving mother of James Pommer of Guilford and Ella May (Robin) Rossiter of Branford and the late Leslie Pommer. She is also survived by two grandsons, James (Torrey) Pommer and Thomas Pommer, and three great-grandchildren, Henry, William and Eleanor Pommer
Predeceased by two brothers, William J. Symonds Jr and Arthur V. Symonds and two sisters, Ruth Edwards and Anna E. Symonds.
Before retirement Mary had worked at Atlantic Wire and Echlin Co. She is also a 1951 graduate of Branford Hugh School.
Private burial services will be held at Center Cemetery, Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Stony Creek Congregational Church, 192 Thimble Island Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 30, 2020
