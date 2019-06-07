Volanth, Mary E.

Mary "Mudgie" was born in Ansonia at home as the 5 o'clock whistle blew. She was the daughter of Margret Bergin and Richard Dobbins of Ansonia and the middle of eleven children. Mary attended Albertus Magnus College on an academic scholarship, graduating with a degree in Chemistry and Mathematics. Mary oversaw her own lab at Sponge Rubber Co. in Ansonia. In 1948, Mary married the love of her life, Alton J. Volanth, who sadly passed after 27 years of marriage.

Mary was a communicant at St. Mary, St. Gabriel and Christ the Redeemer, where she was president of the Parish Council. She held various positions at Lauralton Hall while her daughters attended, from press secretary to President of the Women's Guild. Additionally, she volunteered at Milford Hospital. One of her proudest moments was casting her first vote for Franklin Delano Roosevelt for president. She continued to vote in every successive election until she cast her last vote on a rain soaked day in November 2018.

Mary is survived by her four children and their spouses: Mary Louise Volanth (Thomas Kelleher) of Somerville, MA; Deborah Volanth (Nicholas d'Abo) of San Francisco; Susan Volanth of Milford, CT; Alton "Jay" Volanth, Jr. (Gale Morse) of Annapolis, MD; and four grandchildren: Molly Volanth Hall (Micah Hall); Casey Volanth; Tess Volanth d'Abo; and Troy Volanth. Mary leaves a brother, Edward Dobbins of Cheshire, CT, a brother-in-law, Edward Bradley of Ansonia, CT and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers: Leroy, John, Nicholas and Richard; and sisters: Dorothea, Phyllis, Marjorie, Jeanne and Shirley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ORTV.org or Milford Senior Center Meals on Wheels. The family would like to thank Fr. Maroney and Meals on Wheels for their loving support.