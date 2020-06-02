Williams, Mary Edith
Mary Edith Williams (Mother Love), 73, of New Haven, CT, passed of natural causes on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Mary is predeceased by her husband, Danny Williams Sr. and tender memories of her are cherished by five adult children, fifteen grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, close relatives and friends. A private funeral service for immediate family members only will be held at Church on The Rock, located at 95 Hamilton Street in New Haven. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The Colonial Funeral Home of Hamden is in care of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 2, 2020.