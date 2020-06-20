Mary Ehrler

Ehrler, Mary

Mary Elisabeth (Coutts) (Mallinson) Ehrler passed away gracefully surrounded by love on Thursday June 19, 2020. She was married to the love of her life, the late George W. Ehrler, Deputy Chief, New Haven Fire Department.

She was educated in the New Haven school system and then earned an associate degree in Police Science & Administration and then a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from University of New Haven. She was employed by the New Haven Police Department as one of the first Traffic Safety Assistants in 1968. She became the first female Police Officer hired for patrol on July 1, 1974 in the town of Woodbridge. She retired after 25 years of service on September 4, 1999. Upon retirement she went to work for the Amity Regional School District #5 as a Security Officer, or as she liked to say, she was Mom to 1600 students.

She was a member of many organizations during her life, New Haven Police Assoc. of CT, Ct Assoc. of Woman Police, Bethany Wanders, Bethany CERT, Bethany Cemetery Committee, St Andrew's Society of CT, MADD, and Woodbridge District Animal Control. Hers was a life of service.

She was the loving mother of Donna (Donald) Shea, Keith (Sheila) Mallinson of Bethany, Brian (Kelly) Mallinson of Rutland, VT. Beloved Gramma to Lisa (Bugsy) Lockwood, Donald Shea, Robert (Annice) Mallinson, Jonathan (Holly Mathews) Shea, Ryan (Alissa Grey) Shea, Jacqui and Dominique (Thomas Grimshaw) Luca. Cherished Great Gramma to seven whom she loved with all her heart. She is also survived by her sister, Ellen Coutts Waff (William) of NC and several nieces and nephews.

Her family would like to extend a note of thanks to her doctor, Uyen To, whose care for their Mom was 2nd to none.

Donations in her memory can be made to the St. Andrew's Society of CT or to Bethany Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven on Monday June 22nd from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10 AM, also at the Celentano Funeral Home, followed by an interment at Eastside Cemetery in Woodbridge. Masks and Social Distancing are required.



