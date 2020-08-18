Turner, Mary Eileen
Mary Eileen Turner passed away peacefully August 17, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, at the home of her son in Stonington. Mary was born September 8, 1927 in New Haven the daughter of the late Leslie and Mary Cleary Miller.
Mary spent her early childhood years in the Fairhaven section of New Haven and was employed by the former SNET in accounting. Mary's passion was raising her six children and the extended families that created a robust home on Contact Drive in West Haven. Mary was a member of the New Haven Council of Catholic Women and the Hundred Club of Connecticut.
Mary is survived by her children and their spouses; Bill Turner and Paul Coutu of Kentford Farm in Stonington, Alice and Ralph Cortigiano of Branford, Bob and Antoinette Turner of Surfside Beach, SC, James Turner of West Haven, Patrick Turner and Lorraine DeMarzo of West Haven. Also surviving are her brother Thomas Miller of Montana, grandchildren Michael Cortigiano, Kymberly Cerbone and Michael, Robert, Allan and Richard Turner. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband, Allan J. Turner, her son Michael, brothers Charles, Edward, and John Miller and nephew Richard.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in Saint Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld Street in New Haven on Friday morning August 21st at 10 a.m. Masks must be worn in Church. Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the Columbus House, 586 Ella Grasso Blvd., New Haven 06519. Share a memory and sign Mary's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements.