Staffer, Mary Elizabeth Dorr
Mary Elizabeth Dorr Staffer, "MEDS," 63, passed away on September 5, 2020 after a short illness. Born on April 9, 1957 to the late Samuel and Jean Cocking Dorr. She considered herself a North Haven girl although she briefly attended school in Wallingford. Mary was a hard working, well organized woman in the home and employment. She started her career at the Ramada Inn, then went on to work for Blue Cross for over seventeen years. She continued on to work for Health Net for another seventeen years, primarily in customer service, and lastly was an Imaging Coordinator for six years at Franchisee World Headquarters. Mary loved good food, whether dining out or eating in - she made the best home fries ever, but took the recipe with her. She always remembered people on special occasions, such as birthdays, holidays or anniversaries. Mary's favorite saying was "whatever." She enjoyed "The Big E" every year for over 30 years, some years going more than once. She enjoyed good movies and television programs. Mary was a huge fan of the New England Patriots and Tom Brady, and Cher.
Mary is survived by her husband, Michael; son, Gregory; sister, Edith Ann; sister-in-law, Cheryl Ann; and nephew, Steven; and many friends and acquaintances. She had several good friends whom she considered family. Mary (AKA Mary Cakes & Mary Sauce) will be missed by all - save us a place up there!
Friends may visit with Mary's family on Friday, September 11th at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by her Funeral Service at 12:00 in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Donations in Mary's memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association
