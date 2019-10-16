New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Church
105 Clifton Avenue
Ansonia, CT
View Map
The Koalchic and Garahan family regrets to announce the passing of Mary Beth (Koalchic) Garahan. She died peacefully after suffering an unexpected stroke while recovering from gall bladder surgery. She is survived by her parents, Richard and Mary Ellen Lillis Koalchic, her brother Andrew Koalchic; her son, David Garahan; and last year, David and Amber brought into this world her granddaughter, Willow, who she shamelessly and epically doted on. Mary Beth was always there when anybody needed anything. Without a second thought, she would drop what she was doing and was there. She will be sorely missed, not only by her family and friends but all the people whose lives she touched. A Mass of Christian Burial (Meeting Directly At Church) will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 105 Clifton Avenue, Ansonia. Interment will be private. Family and friends may call at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia, on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Panakhida at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to the Willow Garahan Educational Fund (kindly make checks payable to David Garahan) in care of the funeral home; Seymour Pink, Inc., P.O. Box 333, Seymour, CT 06483 www.seymourpink.com; Ansonia Animal Shelter, Division Street, Ansonia, CT 06401; or to Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 105 Clifton Avenue, Ansonia, CT 06401. Online condolences may be made at
WWW.WAKELEEMEMORIAL.COM
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 17, 2019
