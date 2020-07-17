1/1
Mary Elizabeth Smith (Bette) Knight
Knight, Mary Elizabeth (Bette) Smith
Bette Knight, 90, of Eddington, ME, mother of Craig C. Knight of Eddington, and J. Lawrence Knight of Hudson, NH, died at home on June 15, 2020. Bette was a graduate of Lauralton Hall and New Haven State Teachers' College. She was predeceased by her mother Elizabeth Blake Smith, father Bernard Lee Smith and step-father John F. Cipriano. A burial service will take place at Grove Cemetery in Belfast, ME. Date and time will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Bangor Humane Society.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 17, 2020.
