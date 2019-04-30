Maybury, Mary Ellen

Mary Ellen Maybury

Durham, CT

December 14, 1939 – April 25, 2019

Known to all as "Punch," Mary Ellen passed away from natural causes, in front of a glowing fireplace, family and close friends with her, after a very active and joyful life. She is the daughter of Gladys and Paul Conaway of Hamden, where she grew up with her brother Richie. In her teen years she was an accomplished figure skater, but soon turned her full attention to horses and animals. In her twenties she became a well-respected breeder and trainer of Gordon Setters. In 1970 Punch moved to Durham to pursue her love of breeding, training, and showing horses, as well as her interest in training Hunting Dogs for Field Trials, and opened Hi-Laway Kennel for dog boarding and grooming. She was very active in the Tennessee Walking Horse community, taking advantage of the breed's smooth gait to help physically challenged friends achieve the freedom of riding and the view from a saddle, as well as personally showing and training. Loving music, animals, the beach, cooking, and most of all a good belly laugh and a glass of wine with friends, her radiant smile and quick sense of humor are what she will be most remembered by. Punch is survived by her brother Richard Conaway, her four children, Leslie, Ray and his wife Kim, Tracy and her husband Fred, and Keith. Also, six grandchildren, Ashley, husband Ian, Nicholas, Lindsay, Carrie Rose, Reed, Mollie, and great-grandchild, Ayrton. Also special to Punch are Bridgette and Herb, who cared for her as her life slowed down. And so many others, thank you all.

A luncheon memorial for Friends and family will take place Saturday, May 4th, at "Fire at The Ridge", 99 Powder Hill Rd., Middlefield, from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Anyone looking forward to saying a few words, is most welcome and encouraged to please do so.