Rainaud, Mary Ellen
Mary Ellen Rainaud, 92, of Milford, formerly of Meriden, beloved wife of the late Leon J. Rainaud, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 27, 2019. Mary was born on September 13, 1927 in New Haven, CT. She was the daughter of the late Evelyn and Robert Whitlow.
Mary was active at the Milford Senior Center for many years. She had served as a greeter at St. Ann Church in Milford and was a member of the Ladies' Guild at St. Rose Church in Meriden. Mary enjoyed politics, swimming, and walking the boardwalk at Milford beaches. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mary devoted her life to caring for others. She was well-known by so many as an inspiration and a friend who could be called on for support and guidance in times of struggle. She will be greatly missed.
Mary is survived by her loving children, Ann (Henry) DuBois, Robert Rainaud, Kathleen (Peter) Kasmin, and Mary (Brunie) Agostino; her cherished grandchildren, Michelle (Gary) Grindle, James (Anne) DuBois, Leon Rainaud, Kristina Kasmin, Peter Kasmin, Jennifer (Butch) Hodge, Michael Agostino, Joseph Agostino, Matthew (Natalie) Agostino, and David Agostino; her treasured great-grandchildren, Teagan and Tanner Grindle, Leon Rainaud, Jr., Grayson, Presley and Olivia Hodge, and James Agostino. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was predeceased by her grandson, Joshua Agostino.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Saint Ann Church (Saint Raphael Parish), 501 Naugatuck Ave., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden, CT. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019