Tully, Mary Ellen Thomsen
On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Mary Ellen Thomsen Tully, loving wife and mother of three, passed away at the age of 75.
Mary was born October 4, 1944, in the Bronx, New York, to Howard and Kathleen Thomsen. After the early death of her mother, she was raised by Howard and his second wife, Margaret Thomsen. Mary graduated from William Smith College in 1966, and went on to study chemistry at Yale University, from where she received M. Phil., M. S. and Ph. D. degrees. In 1971 she married John Tully with whom she shared her life for almost 50 years. They raised two sons, Jack and Stephen, and daughter, Elizabeth.
Mary started her career as a research scientist at AT&T Bell Laboratories. She and her growing family lived for 25 years in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, during which time she was a vigorous contributor to local and regional school activities.
Mary and John moved to Guilford, Connecticut, in 1996, where Mary turned her prodigious mathematics ability to accounting, volunteering to help elderly people with their income taxes and joining the accounting firm of Woodbridge and Cusano.
Mary had a passion for life. She was outgoing with an endearing sense of humor and a contagious laugh accompanied by a twinkle in her eye. She made valued and lasting friendships with everyone she met. She was an avid reader, favoring mystery and romance novels. She was active in sports, and was an accomplished skier.
Mary is survived by her husband, John, her daughter Elizabeth, her two sons John (Jack) and Stephen, a sister Anne Thomsen, a cousin Kathleen McGuinness, and grandchildren Jacklynn, Jonah, Jenevieve, Paige and Eliza. She was predeceased by a brother Howard Thomsen, Jr., and a cousin John Thomsen.
Because of Covid-19 precautions there will be no funeral mass or wake, and only a private burial for close relatives. A memorial occasion will be planned when travel and gathering become safe. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030; Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 8, 2020