MANCINI, MARY F.
Mary F. Ruggiero Mancini, 106, a proud and lifelong resident of North Haven passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest Mancini and the late Russell Rega. Mary was born in North Haven on March 11, 1913 and was the daughter of the late Frank and Philomena Ruggiero. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed dancing and spending her winters in Florida where she taught line dancing for 18 years. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose greatest enjoyment was spending time with all her family and friends whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Elaine (Frank) Raviola, Carole (Richard) Bush, Mary (Paul) Massey and Ernest (Patricia) Mancini. Grandmother of Susan Telesz, Richard C. Bush, Marc Bush, Kristen Kuselias, Shannon Dooley, Jonathan Mancini and Carolyn Mancini. Also survived by twelve great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her brothers Anthony and Rocco Ruggiero.
The visiting hours will be on Friday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at Saint Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford 06405. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 19, 2019