Farricielli, Mary
Mary Mason Farricielli, 82, of East haven, Connecticut, passed away on October 16, 2020.
She was born to parents Daniel Mason and Anna Pyatok Mason on Feb. 13, 1938 in New Haven, CT
She graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1957 she went on to work as a receptionist for the Greist Manufacturing Company of New Haven, CT
Mary is survived by Salvatore Farricielli Jr., son, Daniel Farricielli and grandchildren Daniel and Michael.
She was preceded in death by Salvatore Farricielli Sr, Husband, Charles Farricielli, son, George Mason, brother and Anne Mason Ford, sister.
Mary lived an inspirational life and loved her family and her neighbors. She had a great sense of humor, loved to travel, enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, and volunteering whenever she could.
Mary had a deep love for her family and would often say she was blessed to have a son Charles with Down Syndrome who made the family more loving and compassionate, and who inspired and touched many lives including his brother who became a Special Education Teacher and his cousin Michael who is the Senior Vice President and CFO of the Connecticut Special Olympics
.
Mary was an active member and parishioner of Saint Brendan's Church for over 50 years, she received the Archbishop Medal of Honor with a special mass and reception at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Harford. She always put others before herself and through many hardships always had a smile and positive attitude guided by her strong faith.
Volunteering also played a big part in her life. She volunteered at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital as a baby cuddler for infants. Mary also volunteered at the Connecticut Special Olympic Office for the State and World Games.
Mary's love story began in New Haven where she met her husband of forty years when they were ballroom dance instructors. She would always tell the story of how they met as instructors and "Had" to dance with others but "Wanted" to dance with each other. They later told each other, why didn't you just ask me to dance? Well the question was asked, and that dance turned into a forty-year love story and continues as they are reunited now.
Mary loved her sons Salvatore and Daniel and was proud of them, and even though Daniel moved away, and she was unable to see her grandchildren she always mentioned them as if they were here. She never lost that bond that only a mother and son could have.
Traveling was also a big part of her life, Mary was always a welcoming as the receptionist at f Studio, Farricielli Hair and Skin of New Haven and Miami Beach. She enjoyed trips to Key West to watch the sunset, spending time on Ocean Drive in Miami and finding the nearest Bingo. She traveled to Italy on numerous occasions and spent time with the sisters of Our Lady of The Garden in Rome.
Mary was known around town with her service dog Mia, whom she had gotten after a tragic car accident left her in a wheelchair. She could be seen any given day on the green, the beach, in the store with her son Salvatore. They made many friends whether on the beach or in the store they had celebrity status around town and brought joy to everyone they met.
Mary would always thank you for the smallest things. She was always grateful of others and for the simple things in life. And for all that knew her, I am sure we are the grateful ones to have had her in our lives inspiring us with her kindness, her warmth and her sense of humor.
The family has entrusted Celentano Funeral Home with the arrangements, visiting hours will be Saturday October 24, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. followed by a Christian Mass at Saint Aedan's Church, 112 Fountain Street New Haven, CT at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery.www.celentanofuneralhome.com