Addona, Mary Francis (Angelotti, Sorrentino)
Mary Francis (Angelotti, Sorrentino) Addona of Hamden CT passed away peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital, December 12, 2019 comforted by her loved ones.
Mary was born July 10, 1938 beloved daughter of the late Albert James and Emma Angelotti.
Mary was predeceased by her husbands Joseph Sorrentino and George Addona.
She was a devoted mother to Cindi J. Sorrentino and Paul J. Sorrentino(deceased). Loving grandmother to James, Owen and Sam Madelung of Branford CT. Joseph, Mandy and Daniel Sorrentino of Colorado and Great Grandmother to Joseph and Ava of Colorado.
Mary could be summarized in few words: Family, Flowers and Food. Mary grew up on a farm in Cheshire CT where her love for nature began. She was an avid gardener and tremendous cook. Organic food born in her soul, she stressed throughout her life fresh cooking with veggies is the start of every great plate. She enjoyed cooking classes and weekend visits to Ct. gardens and nurseries.
Mary loved the holidays, particularly Easter and Christmas so it was a blessing she passed during this holy time. Her love for the holidays and good food will forever live in her recipes, joy of decorating and celebration of Jesus birth.
Her love for nature included the joy of outdoor sports. As an ice-skating teacher in her early years she believed that being outdoors or on ice was the best way to spend winter days. She taught both her children the love of ice skating and skiing. Sunday afternoons were almost always spent at a local rink or pond. She also enjoyed the music, particularly Motown, Tony Bennett and Italian classics. Music would fill her kitchen as she prepared her favorite meals. She worked in various school districts throughout her life as a para-professional, truly enjoying being around young people.
She believed in forgiveness, acceptance and moving forward. Family and friends first! Her independent spirit and strength were truly inspirational, and we will be eternally grateful for her "pearls of wisdom and companionship.
Special thanks to YNHH 5-1 ICU nurses and team for the incredible compassion and care. May God bless you all with good health and happiness.
Mary will be laid to rest with a private Christian service at the Branford Center Cemetery, Wednesday December 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 17, 2019