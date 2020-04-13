|
|
Frohlich, Mary
Mary McSweet Frohlich passed away in the early hours of April 1st, 2020.
1947-2020
Mary was the wife of Gary Frohlich and mother of Elizabeth Frohlich (Shawn Bender) and Christopher Frohlich (Emma-Jane Rose), and the beloved grandmother of Evelyn Rose Frohlich. She also had many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and extended family who will miss her and her deep knowledge of the family's history.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, Emma Dudley McSweet and Arthur Oscar McSweet "Mack" and by her brothers Arthur D. McSweet and William D. McSweet.
A lifelong resident of Guilford and of Clapboard Hill, Mary graduated with the Class of 1965 from Guilford High School and was still in touch with many of her classmates. Mary was happiest helping others and was a source of calm and steady support for her family and friends. She worked for many years as a medical receptionist at Shoreline Internal Medicine and formed lasting friendships with her colleagues there. She also supported her husband in his business and crafted beautiful wreaths for their Christmas tree farm. Over the years, Mary hosted many gatherings on Clapboard Hill for her large extended family, where everyone enjoyed her baking skills. More recently, Mary and Gary enjoyed annual trips to Florida where she took pleasure in the winter sunshine and scenery.
Arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Dudley Farm (https://dudleyfarm.com/) or the Guilford Land Conservation Trust (https://guilfordlandtrust.org/wordpress/).
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2020