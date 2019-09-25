|
Carter, Mary G.
Mary Gallagher Carter passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019 at the age of 90. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Carter. Born in New Haven on September 2, 1929 to the late Martin P. Gallagher and Mary Mulroy Gallagher.
Mary lived in West Haven all of her adult life and was a longtime member of the West Haven Irish American Club, the West Haven Democratic Committee, the Lady's Auxiliary, the Columbian Ladies, Our Lady of Victory Church and as a proud Irish-American woman, she became Grand Marshal of the Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade in 1998. She loved to cook and go out to eat, especially for lobster rolls. She loved her perfect Manhattans, playing cards, her UConn Girls and her arts and crafts, making ceramic angels and needlepoint ornaments every Christmas.
Mary was predeceased by her brother Martin P. Gallagher and leaves behind her sister Theresa Gallagher Rosenplanter, cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, and until we meet again, may God hold her in the palm of his hand.
Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St., West Haven, CT on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:15 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at Our Lady of Victory Church, 600 Jones Hill Road, West Haven at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 3110 Whitney Avenue, Hamden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, P.O. Box 9078, New Haven, CT 06532. To leave an online condolence, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 26, 2019