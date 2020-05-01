Errato, Mary G.Mary G. Bregoli Errato, 71, of West Haven entered into rest on April 27, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Paul M. Bregoli and Genevieve (Santore) Bregoli, and loving wife of Albert Errato Jr. In addition to her husband Al, Mary leaves her son Michael Louis Errato, and her furry grand-babies, the late Lily-Bird, Sophie Lynn Tucker (the Boo) and Jasmine. She is also survived by her brother Paul T. Bregoli, a niece Michelle, a great niece Adeline Rose, and nephew Paul Tomas. Mary was blessed to have two careers she loved. She obtained her degree from Quinnipiac College, and then entered the first school of Respiratory Therapy at the Hospital of St. Raphael, pursuing a successful career as a certified Respiratory Therapist. She thoroughly enjoyed helping her patients and co-workers alike, and was often sought out for her insight and compassion. She served at many of the local hospitals, but felt the most rewarded when she served at the West Haven Veterans Hospital. Later, well along in her career, she enjoyed doing floral arrangements for friends and family, developing a second career as a talented and respected floral designer. Eventually Mary, along with a friend, began In Bloom, a highly regarded freelance floral and event planning business that spanned 26 years. There are a million delightful stories about Mary. She could be comical in her story telling and was loved by everyone she came in contact with, and will be sorely missed by all. Though not customary in an obituary, Mikie and I want to sincerely thank all those who went beyond the usual, "sorry for your loss", offering a fond note of remembrance of Mary. We are truly overwhelmed and extremely comforted by the unbelievable outpouring of condolences from not only family, but friends, associates and former floral students that she so deeply touched.As soon as it safe to do so, a celebration of Mary's life and memorial mass will be arranged. In honor of Mary, donations may be made to: Angel Animal Hospital of West Haven, and the West Haven Animal Shelter. To leave an online message, please visit our website: