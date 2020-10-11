Mary Gamberdella

Gamberdella, Mary
Mary Sparago Gamberdella of North Branford died peacefully on October 10, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of the late Anthony Gamberdella, who affectionately called her "Babe." Mary was born in New Haven on February 24, 1924 to the late Frank and Maria Carmel DeCaprio Sparago. She worked for a brief period at Marlin Blades while her husband was in the in service. Mary had a passion for fitness whether it was walking, biking, tennis or golfing. She loved being in the fresh air. She was an avid golfer and member at the Laurelview Country Club and very involved in the Ladies Group. She enjoyed playing golf at other area golf courses when her friends invited her to their member-guest tournaments. She looked forward and enjoyed her monthly trips with her husband to their home in Jupiter Florida. Grandma always enjoyed making macaroni and meatballs for Sunday dinner.
Mary was the loving mother of Maria (Frank) Salzano, Breamand Gamberdella, Vanessa (Mark) Carroll and the late Robert Gamberdella. Sister of the late Louise Sparago, Anna Pregano, Madeline Perrelli, Dominic and Pasquale Sparago. She adored her 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Mary's family would like to offer a special thanks to the nursing staff on YNHH NP-12 for their compassionate care and a special thanks to her caregivers Maria Tarducci, Brenda Gamberdella, Elaine Rogers, Carmen Velzquez, Evette Ivey and Susan Blake for the wonderful care they gave her.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required at all services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Academy, 265 Benham Street, Hamden, CT 06514. Share a memory and sign Mary's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her services.