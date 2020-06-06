Neumann, Mary Glavin
Mary Glavin Neumann, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 in her home with her daughter by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Clarence (Bob) Neumann. Mary was born in Kilva, Midleton, County Cork, Ireland. She immigrated to the United States in 1960, the only member of her family to do so. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Margaret (Walsh) Glavin. A loving mother, she is survived by her daughter Ann E. Neumann. Mary was predeceased by brothers John, Jimmy and Dick, and sister Ina. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the former New Haven Savings Bank as a Credit Investigator for over 10 years. All services private. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.