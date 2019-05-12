Rak, Mary H. Flanagan

Mary H. Flanagan Rak, 88, died May 10, 2019 at Branford Hills Healthcare Center. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Rak. Mary was born in New Haven September 9, 1930 a daughter of the late Edward H. and Florence Kielar Flanagan and was a lifetime New Haven resident. She was a volunteer at the East Rock Community School Library and a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. Loving mother of Nancy (Louis Salvestrini) Hetmanski, Janice Ferrari, Robert and Michael (Lisa) Rak. Sister of Helen (George) Dorio and Edward Flanagan. Grandmother of Michael and Erin Rak, Amanda, Nicholas and Matthew Ferrari. The family would like to thank the staff of Branford Hills and Vitas Healthcare for their kind and compassionate care of Mary.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday morning from 8:15 to 9:15 in the Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., 821 State Street, New Haven. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Sign Mary's guestbook online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 13, 2019