New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Abundant Life Fellowship Ministries
195 North Main Street
Ansonia, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Abundant Life Fellowship Ministries
195 North Main Street
Ansonia, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Harris-Staton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Harris-Staton


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Harris-Staton Obituary
Harris-Staton, Mary
Mary "Midge" Harris Staton, 74 of Naugatuck, CT went home to be with the Lord on Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on July 8, 1945 in Darlington, SC. She was the daughter of the late Luther Harris and Lucille Harris Lewis. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter
Olivia Swain of New Haven, CT; brother William Harris of Anderson, SC, and a sister Loretta Robinson-Tuner
of Hamden, CT; four grandchildren Jason Jacobs, Joseph Parker, Curtlee McKelvey and Curriah McKelvey along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her late husband James Staton, siblings Luther, Earl and Charles Harris and Shirley Smith Crews.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 at Abundant Life Fellowship Ministries, 195 North Main Street in Ansonia, CT. Calling hours: 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Services entrusted to Mc Clam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Staton family, please visit, www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McClam Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -