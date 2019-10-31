|
|
Harris-Staton, Mary
Mary "Midge" Harris Staton, 74 of Naugatuck, CT went home to be with the Lord on Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on July 8, 1945 in Darlington, SC. She was the daughter of the late Luther Harris and Lucille Harris Lewis. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter
Olivia Swain of New Haven, CT; brother William Harris of Anderson, SC, and a sister Loretta Robinson-Tuner
of Hamden, CT; four grandchildren Jason Jacobs, Joseph Parker, Curtlee McKelvey and Curriah McKelvey along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her late husband James Staton, siblings Luther, Earl and Charles Harris and Shirley Smith Crews.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 at Abundant Life Fellowship Ministries, 195 North Main Street in Ansonia, CT. Calling hours: 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Services entrusted to Mc Clam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Staton family, please visit, www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 1, 2019