Hogan, Mary
Mary J. Hogan of North Haven, CT (formerly of West Haven, CT) passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital at the age of 85. Mary is survived by her children Timothy (Maria) Hogan, John Hogan, Mary Elizabeth (Robert) Pepe, Edward (Denise) Hogan, Christine (Thomas) Casey, Christine Hogan, her grandchildren, Robert (Sarah), Matthew (Lauren), and Andrew Pepe, Timothy, Elizabeth, Emily, and Ryan Hogan, Chelsea and Paige Hogan, Mary Katherine, Barbara, and Patrick Casey, and Stephanie and Sydney Hogan, 5 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law William Gagnon, brother-in-law John (Renee) Hogan, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Timothy J. Hogan, her parents John Henry and Mary (Lane) Allen Sr., and her siblings John Henry (Mary) Allen Jr., Barbara E. Gagnon, and Russel E. (MaryAnn) Allen. Mary's life was dedicated to educating and caring for children in her community and the school systems she was a part of. She obtained her Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education from Southern Connecticut State Teachers College in 1956. Her career began in the West Haven and Milford Public School Systems as a junior high teacher. From 1968 – 1977, she opened and operated the Forest Child Day Care Center, which was the first licensed day care/nursery center of its time in West Haven, CT. Through this center, she worked closely with the State of Connecticut Child Welfare Department, City and State Nursing Consultants, Yale University Child Development Clinic and the West Haven branch of the Connecticut Human Resource Council. She later returned to teaching at St. Gabriel's School in Milford, where she became Principal (1977 -1995). Her career concluded as Principal of Our Lady of Victory of Milford, CT (1997 – 2001) and St. Dominic School of Southington, CT (2001 – 2007). During her time as Principal, Mary played a crucial role in forming curriculum and obtaining accreditations for the schools she was a part of. Mary's passions outside of her career were her family, cooking and baking, music, writing, and gardening. She was the matriarch and felt it was her responsibility to care for and protect her family. She always made herself available to watch and spoil her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her cooking and baking were the highlights to any holiday and family event. Her famous potato salad, baked beans, Grandma's chicken, and pies were among the favorites of her loved ones. Mary could always be heard humming and singing to herself and was always up for dancing with her husband and family. She was an avid writer of poetry with some being published. Her quiet personal time was spent puttering in her many gardens. Sadly, due to restrictions of COVID-19, services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 200 Executive Blvd. Southington, CT 06489-1058. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave. in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Mary J. Hogan of North Haven, CT (formerly of West Haven, CT) passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital at the age of 85. Mary is survived by her children Timothy (Maria) Hogan, John Hogan, Mary Elizabeth (Robert) Pepe, Edward (Denise) Hogan, Christine (Thomas) Casey, Christine Hogan, her grandchildren, Robert (Sarah), Matthew (Lauren), and Andrew Pepe, Timothy, Elizabeth, Emily, and Ryan Hogan, Chelsea and Paige Hogan, Mary Katherine, Barbara, and Patrick Casey, and Stephanie and Sydney Hogan, 5 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law William Gagnon, brother-in-law John (Renee) Hogan, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Timothy J. Hogan, her parents John Henry and Mary (Lane) Allen Sr., and her siblings John Henry (Mary) Allen Jr., Barbara E. Gagnon, and Russel E. (MaryAnn) Allen. Mary's life was dedicated to educating and caring for children in her community and the school systems she was a part of. She obtained her Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education from Southern Connecticut State Teachers College in 1956. Her career began in the West Haven and Milford Public School Systems as a junior high teacher. From 1968 – 1977, she opened and operated the Forest Child Day Care Center, which was the first licensed day care/nursery center of its time in West Haven, CT. Through this center, she worked closely with the State of Connecticut Child Welfare Department, City and State Nursing Consultants, Yale University Child Development Clinic and the West Haven branch of the Connecticut Human Resource Council. She later returned to teaching at St. Gabriel's School in Milford, where she became Principal (1977 -1995). Her career concluded as Principal of Our Lady of Victory of Milford, CT (1997 – 2001) and St. Dominic School of Southington, CT (2001 – 2007). During her time as Principal, Mary played a crucial role in forming curriculum and obtaining accreditations for the schools she was a part of. Mary's passions outside of her career were her family, cooking and baking, music, writing, and gardening. She was the matriarch and felt it was her responsibility to care for and protect her family. She always made herself available to watch and spoil her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her cooking and baking were the highlights to any holiday and family event. Her famous potato salad, baked beans, Grandma's chicken, and pies were among the favorites of her loved ones. Mary could always be heard humming and singing to herself and was always up for dancing with her husband and family. She was an avid writer of poetry with some being published. Her quiet personal time was spent puttering in her many gardens. Sadly, due to restrictions of COVID-19, services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 200 Executive Blvd. Southington, CT 06489-1058. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave. in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 13, 2020.