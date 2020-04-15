|
Kaliszewski, Mary I.
Mary Iassogna Kaliszewski of Durham, CT, formerly of North Haven, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Middlesex Health Care Center in Middletown at the age of 97. She was the beloved wife of the late William Kaliszewski. Mary was born in New Haven on September 10, 1922, daughter of the late Pasquale and Mary Padzinski Iassogna. She resided in New Haven before moving to North Haven in 1951, and later to Durham in 2002. She was office supervisor at Nationwide Insurance prior to her retirement. Her entire life was devoted to her family, and always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who adored her, and will miss her kind and gentle spirit. She is survived by two sons, William Jr. and his wife Janet, and Andrew "Drew" and his wife Tammy, all of Durham, six grandchildren, William Kaliszewski, III of Durham, Jill (Bill) Meglin of Guilford, and Julia, Mary, Paige, and Sara Kaliszewski of Durham, and two great-granddaughters, Bailey and Emma Meglin of Guilford. She was predeceased by sisters, Mae Cerrotti, Helen Armentino, Alice Flannigan, Victoria Kornacki, Connie Rapuano, Frances Marra, Eleanor Finoia, and brothers Alexander Banner, and Joseph Iassogna. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2020