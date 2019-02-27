New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Mary DellaRocco
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Ansonia, CT
Interment
Following Services
Mt. St. Peter Cemetery
Derby, CT
DellaRocco, Mary Irene
Mary Irene DellaRocco, age 93, entered into eternal rest early Sunday morning February 24, 2019, at Maple View Manor in Rocky Hill. She was the beloved wife of the late Carlo M. DellaRocco. Mrs. DellaRocco was born in Ansonia on Dec. 17, 1925, daughter of the late Thomas and Antoinette Wroblewski Maloney. A lifelong resident of Ansonia, she was employed as a secretary at the former Miller Agency in Ansonia until her retirement. She always kept up on current events of the Valley and enjoyed traveling with her late husband Carlo. She is survived by a brother, Donald Maloney of Las Vegas, NV and several loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Evelyn Bobin and Theresa Evans and a brother, Edward Maloney. Visiting will take place on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. At 11:00 a.m., a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2019
