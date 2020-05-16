Doucette, Mary J.Mary J. Doucette, age 76, of West Haven passed away on May 14, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Doucette. Mary was born in New Haven on July 6, 1943, daughter of the late Michael and Josephine Riccio Landino. She is survived by her daughter Laura Doucette of West Haven, her grandchildren Abele (Melissa) Grillo of New York and Amanda Grillo of West Haven, her son-in-law Abele Grillo of West Haven, her sister Alberta (Donald) Guest of North Branford, her niece and nephews April Tarquino of North Branford, Scott (Mari) Guest of Madison and Donald Guest, Jr. of East Haven. Mary was predeceased by her daughter Michele Doucette Grillo. Prior to her retirement, Mary was employed at Pathmark.Due to the Corona virus and in consideration of the well-being of the family & friends, sadly, services will be private. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at