St John the Evangelist Rectory
552 Cabot St
Beverly, MA 01915
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Beverly, MA
Mary Jane Archambault Gugler


1935 - 2019
Mary Jane Archambault Gugler Obituary
Archambault Gugler, Mary Jane
Mary Jane Gugler, 84, passed away peacefully with family by her side on September 9, 2019. She is survived by her son, Eddie Gugler and daugher-in-law Ashley Cogswell of Beverly, MA; her daughter Tricia Gugler and son-in-law Thomas Burke of San Francisco, CA; her brother Robert Archambault and sister-in-law Marilyn Archambault of Orange, CT; sister Suzanne Archambault of Boston, MA, and nieces Sharon London of Scotch Plains NJ, and Elizabeth Archambault of Providence, RI.
Mary Jane was born on January 22, 1935 in New Haven, CT. She was predeceased by her father, Clarence Archambault, her mother Mary Katherine Appleby, and her stepmother Denise Hill Archambault. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in New Haven, CT, obtained her registered nursing degree at Bunker Hill Community College in Boston, MA. She lived in Beverly, MA for over 40 years.
All who had the privilege of knowing Mary Jane would agree that she was defined by her love of family and friends, passion for getting the most out of life, quick wit and ability to apply the perfect one liner to any situation. She was most proud of her two children, whom she had raised on her own. It's hard to imagine a tighter and more supportive family unit, which Mary Jane single-handedly created. She was a caring nurse for more than 50 years, who brightened the days of her patients. Mary Jane was also an active member of the Elks Lodge in Beverly, MA, where she thrived on the camaraderie of many friends.
Mary Jane loved the warmth of the sun on her face, taking in beautiful ocean views and sunsets, and pointing out small things that many of us are too busy to notice. She enjoyed organizing annual family outings to Cape Cod, telling or hearing a good joke, walking the family dogs, and playing bridge with her friends at the Beverly Senior Center.
A mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beverly, MA, on September 28, 2019 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Tricia Gugler, who will be running the Boston Athletic Association Half Marathon on October 13, 2019 in Boston, MA, in memory of her mother. This half marathon raises money for cancer care and research for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. You can donate on Tricia Gugler's Facebook page, or go to RunDanaFarber.org, link at bottom of page to "Support A Runner" and search for Tricia Gugler.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 22, 2019
