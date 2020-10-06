Champagne, Mary Jane B

Age 90, of Stratford, CT (formerly of Woodbridge, CT) passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard P. Champagne.

Born in Peoria, IL Nov. 5, 1929 to the late Kenneth M. and Florence J. Burrell. Dear mother of Carole J. Champagne, Richard G. (Shelley) Champagne, cherished grandmother of Tyler (Rachael) Champagne and Colby Champagne, loving sister of Sally (Michael) Papligone, and adored aunt of 10 nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her brother James Burrell and sisters Patsy Burrell and Nancy Fitts.

Mary Jane moved to New Haven, CT in 1944, graduated Hill House HS, attended Stone College, and worked at Berger Brothers in New Haven, where she met her husband Richard of 61 years.

After raising her family, Mary Jane worked alongside her husband at The Red Barn of Woodbridge, a gift store they owned and operated for over 25 years.

Mary Jane was president of The Woman's Rotarian Club and a member of the Embroidery Guild and Junior League. She was an avid tennis and bridge player. She loved playing the piano, cooking, going to craft fairs and estate sales, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events.

Mary Jane was described by everyone she met as a sweet, fun, talented, caring and giving person. She will leave a giant hole in our hearts and be deeply missed.

Due to COVID 19 concerns, there will be a future Celebration of Life ceremony, to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or other kind gestures, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA or CT Humane Society.



