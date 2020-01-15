|
Burger, Mary Jane
Marie Jane Burger, age 91, of West Haven, beloved wife of 71 years to the late Duane E. Burger, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 13, 2020. Born in Westville, on February 18, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Gertrude Yanke Flebeau. Marie is survived by her sister-in-law Carolyn (Dean) McCarthy, brother-in-law Chester Burger, brother-in-law Dwight (Carrie) Burger, sister-in-law Sarah Burger, cousin Lillian (Mitch) Laska, cousin Larry (Anna) Doran, two Godsons, Steven Laska and Jeffrey Doran, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law June (Ernie) Neu, brother-in-law Larry Burger and cousin Helen Lonergan.
A graveside service will take place on Friday, January 17, at 11 o'clock, in Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. For online condolences, please visit our website at
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 16, 2020