Pastor Mary Jane Davis

Pastor Mary Jane Davis Obituary
Davis, Pastor Mary Jane
On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Pastor Mary Jane Davis went home to be with the Lord. Born February 23, 1944 in Northampton County, VA, she was the youngest child of Ernest and Mary Jane Cuffee-Mack. Pastor Davis of The Church of the Redeemed is predeceased by her husband, Jack Henry Davis, 5 brothers, and 8 sisters. She is survived by her son Robert Mack (Faith), grandson Taihj, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Living Water Citadel Center of Worship, 848 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT. Calling hours at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Service of Comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Davis family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 5, 2020
