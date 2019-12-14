|
Simmons, Mary Jane
Mary Jane Simmons, 96, has entered into eternal rest on Dec. 12. She leaves brothers Sam Lewis, SC, David Lewis, NH; daughter Janetta Lewis Carter; son Franklin Lewis who predeceased her; grandchildren Arletta (Tameil) Gibson, John Carter great-grandkids Tijeonna (Tasha) Alana (lala) Ny'Yana (big Girl) TJ (Big Boy). She was a longtime member of Community Baptist. She was also Prince Hall Sheba Chapter 1 Des-Ansonia, Jeroham Court No. 3, Herones of Jericho faith Royal Court No. 2, order of Cyrene Assembly # 42, order of the Golden Crele of New Haven. She was in the Sheba Past Marton. She also leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, cousins many family members and friends. Mary was very loved. Service will be held Mon 16, at Community Baptist Church, 143 Shelton Ave., New Haven Viewing is at 10 a.m., Service starts at 11 a.m. Burial Beaverdale Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 15, 2019