New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1578
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Simmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Simmons Obituary
Simmons, Mary Jane
Mary Jane Simmons, 96, has entered into eternal rest on Dec. 12. She leaves brothers Sam Lewis, SC, David Lewis, NH; daughter Janetta Lewis Carter; son Franklin Lewis who predeceased her; grandchildren Arletta (Tameil) Gibson, John Carter great-grandkids Tijeonna (Tasha) Alana (lala) Ny'Yana (big Girl) TJ (Big Boy). She was a longtime member of Community Baptist. She was also Prince Hall Sheba Chapter 1 Des-Ansonia, Jeroham Court No. 3, Herones of Jericho faith Royal Court No. 2, order of Cyrene Assembly # 42, order of the Golden Crele of New Haven. She was in the Sheba Past Marton. She also leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, cousins many family members and friends. Mary was very loved. Service will be held Mon 16, at Community Baptist Church, 143 Shelton Ave., New Haven Viewing is at 10 a.m., Service starts at 11 a.m. Burial Beaverdale Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -