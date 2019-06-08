New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
Mary Jane "Mj" Steponkus


Steponkus, Mary Jane "MJ"
Mary Jane Steponkus 74 of East Haven passed away June 6, 2019 at CT Hospice in Branford. She was born January 3, 1945 in New Haven to Charles and Mary (Rusecky) Steponkus. Mary Jane is survived by her brother Charles "Skip" Steponkus (Donna) of Clinton, nieces/nephews, David Martin, Charles Steponkus III (Darlene), Nicole Steponkus, Rachel Steponkus and Michael Steponkus along with great-nephew/niece, Rylan and Haylee Steponkus. MJ was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Gail Martin.
MJ graduated from Saint Raphael's school of nursing. After graduation, she joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at SAC Headquarters in Nebraska from 1967-70. She then started her rewarding career as a registered nurse in St. Raphael's Hospital where she stayed until her retirement. MJ was a fun-loving and outgoing person who leaves behind many friends and family who will miss her dearly.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home) 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private at a later date.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from June 9 to June 10, 2019
