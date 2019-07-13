|
|
Jordan-Wysocki, Mary Jaqueline
Mary Jaqueline Jordan-Wysocki, of Stratford CT born on July 18, 1947 was laid to eternal rest on July 9, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Wendy Anne Wysocki-Benney, grandchildren Shannon M. and Thomas J. Benney, sisters Patricia J Churko, JoAnne Yachymczyk and Marsha Jordan as well as many nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Gardner Hieghts Healthcare Center of Shelton, CT for giving Jackie a life filled with love and laughter. Known by all for her toughness and sense of humor even in the worst of circumstances, she showed great strength and courage through it all.
Funeral Services have been completed and were entrusted to Colonial of Hamden. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 14, 2019