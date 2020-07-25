Carney, Mary Josephine
Mary Josephine Carney, age 84, wife of the late John Carney and beloved daughter of the late Denis and Mary (Sheehan) Kelleher, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Born in Derby on February 7, 1936, Mary grew up in Ansonia. She was the loving sister of Catherine Belanger, Ann Folger, and the late John Kelleher, Margaret Bean, and Denis Neal Kelleher. She was sincerely loved by her many nieces and nephews; Denis, Arthur, Florian, Lisa, Brian, David, Lisa, David, Peter, Susan, and the late Jeffrey, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
"Mary Jo" graduated from the Assumption School, Ansonia, Sacred Heart High School, Waterbury, and Quinnipiac University. She was employed by many doctor's offices over the years, where she served as a faithful Office Manager. Her latest employment had been with Dr. Eric Fan in New Haven, who remarked how wonderfully she operated the office and always knew how to help. Mary Jo was an active member of the Our Lady of the Assumption Church, where she sang in the choir. She loved family gatherings, especially her special visits to Country Aire to visit her great-niece Autumn and great-nephew Connor. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Friends may visit with her family at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Monday, July 27th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Woodbridge at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 28th. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery. Contributions in Mary Jo's memory may be made to Sacred Heart High School, 142 South Elm St., Waterbury, CT 06706, Assumption School, 51 North Cliff St., Ansonia, CT 06401, or Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Rd., Woodbridge, CT 06525. To send condolences to her family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com
.