Joyce, Mary

Mary Margaret Joyce, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 20, 2019 in New Haven. She was born in New Haven, CT to the late Dennis J. and Margaret Hetherton Joyce and was a lifelong resident of West Haven. Mary worked as a medical secretary at the Hospital of Saint Raphael for 50 years. Her most recent position being Secretary to the Chairman of Department of Diagnostic Radiology prior to her retirement. Mary was an avid reader and loved to crochet. She is survived by her loving sister Elizabeth Joyce of West Haven. Nieces Jennifer and Sandra Joyce and Meredith Petrillo and great-nieces Hannah and Isabella. She was predeceased by her brother Dennis P. Joyce. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Lawrence Church, 207 Main Street, West Haven at 11 am. Interment to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit:

