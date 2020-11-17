1/1
Mary K. Jeanetti
1923 - 2020
Jeanetti, Mary K.
Mary K. Jeanetti, age 97, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 at Seacrest Retirement Center in West Haven. She was the beloved wife of the late Dominick P. Jeanetti. Mrs. Jeanetti was born in Derby on July 28, 1923, daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Drodz Kuca. She resided in Derby most of her life before moving to West Haven ten years ago. She was employed at BF Goodrich in Shelton and later at Bond Rubber in Derby until her retirement. A lifelong devoted communicant of St. Michael's Church in Derby and a member of the Ladies Guild, she was also a member of the Catholic War Veteran's Ladies Auxiliary in Derby and the Derby Senior Center. Mary enjoyed cooking, baking, shopping, playing cards and visiting with her family and friends. She leaves to cherish her memory, loving sons, Dominick F. Jeanetti of West Haven and Allan J. Jeanetti of Sunset Beach, NC, caring sisters, Sally Muratori of Jupiter, FL and Frances Zak of Shelton, cherished grandchildren, Steven Jeanetti of New Britain and Nicole Matzerath (Tom) of Raleigh, NC, great-grandchildren, Nicholas Jeanetti and Olivia Matzerath as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sally Ann Jeanetti and brothers, Eugene, Fred, John and Frank Kuca Jr. The family sends a heart-felt thank you to the nurses and staff of Seacrest Retirement Center, especially Lewis, for their wonderful care given to Mary. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Her funeral will then proceed to St. Michael's Church, 75 Derby Avenue in Derby for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. Masks at the funeral home and church are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to St. Michael's Church. To sign Mary's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael’s Church
NOV
21
Interment
Mt. St. Peter Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Memories & Condolences
November 16, 2020
Dear Nick, Allan and family, Our deepest sympathy for the loss of Aunt Mary. She truly was an angel. Aunt Mary was such a wonderful person who is definitely in Heaven. God bless your family during this time. Sincerely, Ron, Sandy, Ron Jr., Renee and Jesse Luneau
Ronald Luneau
November 16, 2020
Dear Nick, Allan and Family, We all are going to miss Aunt Mary very much. She was so sweet, gentle and loving. We all had great times playing pinochle with her throughout the years. Those were very happy times, happy memories. May she rest in peace now. Out thoughts and prayers are with you. With Love, Marilyn, Neil and Family
Marilyn Jespersen
Family
November 16, 2020
Dear Punky, Allan and family. Sending hugs your way. I will remember her laugh. I had a phone conversation with her a few years back and she had me laughing so hard. So many family memories. May she rest in peace.

Love, Mary (Jeanetti) Farrar and Family.
Mary Farrar
Family
November 16, 2020
Dear Nick, Allan and Family My deepest sympathy for your loss Aunt Mary was a very wonderful person God Bless, Sincerely, Christine, T.J. and Michael Jeanette
Christine Jeanette
Family
November 15, 2020
Dear Nick,Allan and Family of Mary Jeanetti Please accept our deepest sympathy and respect for your great loss.
Aunt Mary was a beautiful woman and a loving Aunt to her nieces and nephews and her family members.May she rest in Peace and
God Bless her.
Sincerely
Nick, Josephine & Patty Camilini ✝✝
Domenic Camilini
Family
