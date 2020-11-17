Jeanetti, Mary K.
Mary K. Jeanetti, age 97, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 at Seacrest Retirement Center in West Haven. She was the beloved wife of the late Dominick P. Jeanetti. Mrs. Jeanetti was born in Derby on July 28, 1923, daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Drodz Kuca. She resided in Derby most of her life before moving to West Haven ten years ago. She was employed at BF Goodrich in Shelton and later at Bond Rubber in Derby until her retirement. A lifelong devoted communicant of St. Michael's Church in Derby and a member of the Ladies Guild, she was also a member of the Catholic War Veteran's Ladies Auxiliary in Derby and the Derby Senior Center. Mary enjoyed cooking, baking, shopping, playing cards and visiting with her family and friends. She leaves to cherish her memory, loving sons, Dominick F. Jeanetti of West Haven and Allan J. Jeanetti of Sunset Beach, NC, caring sisters, Sally Muratori of Jupiter, FL and Frances Zak of Shelton, cherished grandchildren, Steven Jeanetti of New Britain and Nicole Matzerath (Tom) of Raleigh, NC, great-grandchildren, Nicholas Jeanetti and Olivia Matzerath as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sally Ann Jeanetti and brothers, Eugene, Fred, John and Frank Kuca Jr. The family sends a heart-felt thank you to the nurses and staff of Seacrest Retirement Center, especially Lewis, for their wonderful care given to Mary. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Her funeral will then proceed to St. Michael's Church, 75 Derby Avenue in Derby for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. Masks at the funeral home and church are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to St. Michael's Church. To sign Mary's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
