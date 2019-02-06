Kelly , Mary

Mary Susan Kelly, a lifelong resident of West Haven, and a member of the Greatest Generation, earned her angel wings on February 3, 2019. Born on August 15, 1926 to the late Vincent and Maria Fertiquerra Pergolatto. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Edward F. Kelly. She was also predeceased by beloved sisters Annie D'Amico, Concetta Pastore, Susan Faggiana, and Julia Ferrie, and brothers Edward Pergolotti, Manuel Pergolatti, and James Pergolotti. She is survived her nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and a great-grandniece. A graduate of West Haven High School, class of 1944, she retired with 42 years of service from US Motors, starting as a coil winder during WWII and later as a Service Representative. Mary was a member of the US Motors Retirees Club. Mary was an avid reader and favored music from the Big Band Era. Her favorite performers were Glen Miller, whom she actually met during WWII and Frank Sinatra. She enjoyed dancing, going to the casinos, and attended many musicals in New York and at the Shubert. Avid vacationers, Mary and Eddie traveled by train to almost every state in the US, and enjoyed many cruises. Mary was a communicant for over 60 years at Our Lady of Victory Church. Visitation will take place on Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 at Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St., West Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 6, 2019