|
|
Kendrick, Mary
Mary Kendrick, 85, of West Haven, departed this life on October 22, 2019. She was the widow of Virgil Kendrick. Mrs. Kendrick was born in Greenville, NC on August 31, 1934, daughter of the late Heber and Sarah Spell. She was retired from Bayer Pharmaceuticals. She leaves to cherish loving memories, her children, Jerry Kendrick, Sylvia (Ronald) Waller, Glen (Kathy) Kendrick, Victor (Delesha) Kendrick and Jacqueline (Scott) Boyd; a sister, Sarah (Noble) Spruel; brother, Ray (Patricia) Spell; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her children, Terry and Pamela Kendrick; great-grandson, Mark Kendrick Jr; sisters, Florence Daughtry, Margie Lewis and Ruth Howard; and brothers, Johnny and William O. Spell.
A celebration of Mrs. Kendrick's life and legacy will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pitts Chapel U.F. W. B. Church, 64 Brewster St., New Haven. Viewing will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Beaverdale Memorial Park.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 27, 2019