New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pitts Chapel U.F. W. B. Church
64 Brewster St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Pitts Chapel U.F. W. B. Church
64 Brewster St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kendrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kendrick


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Kendrick Obituary
Kendrick, Mary
Mary Kendrick, 85, of West Haven, departed this life on October 22, 2019. She was the widow of Virgil Kendrick. Mrs. Kendrick was born in Greenville, NC on August 31, 1934, daughter of the late Heber and Sarah Spell. She was retired from Bayer Pharmaceuticals. She leaves to cherish loving memories, her children, Jerry Kendrick, Sylvia (Ronald) Waller, Glen (Kathy) Kendrick, Victor (Delesha) Kendrick and Jacqueline (Scott) Boyd; a sister, Sarah (Noble) Spruel; brother, Ray (Patricia) Spell; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her children, Terry and Pamela Kendrick; great-grandson, Mark Kendrick Jr; sisters, Florence Daughtry, Margie Lewis and Ruth Howard; and brothers, Johnny and William O. Spell.
A celebration of Mrs. Kendrick's life and legacy will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pitts Chapel U.F. W. B. Church, 64 Brewster St., New Haven. Viewing will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Beaverdale Memorial Park.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
Download Now