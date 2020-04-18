|
|
Baldino, Mary Kennedy
Mary Kennedy Baldino, of New Haven and formerly of Guilford passed away peacefully April 16, 2020. She is the beloved wife of Frank Baldino. Born in New Haven on December 8, 1939, daughter of the late Lawrence and Julia Spillane Kennedy, Mary was a 1957 graduate of St. Mary's High School. She worked for many years for United Illuminating in the customer service department. Mary was a devout Catholic and active parishioner of St. Vincent DePaul Church. She is the loving mother of Judith (Christopher) Canetti; Gregory (Lisa); John (Melissa); and Patrick Baldino. Sister of Joan (Edward) Fitzgerald; Judith (William) Hunt; and the late Patricia Kennedy. Proud grandmother of Shane, Chance, Alyssa, Lauren, Ryan, Lucy, Sara, Kara, and Ella.
Funeral services will be private. A memorial Mass in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent de Paul Church and celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Mary's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020