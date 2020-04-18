New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Baldino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kennedy Baldino


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Kennedy Baldino Obituary
Baldino, Mary Kennedy
Mary Kennedy Baldino, of New Haven and formerly of Guilford passed away peacefully April 16, 2020. She is the beloved wife of Frank Baldino. Born in New Haven on December 8, 1939, daughter of the late Lawrence and Julia Spillane Kennedy, Mary was a 1957 graduate of St. Mary's High School. She worked for many years for United Illuminating in the customer service department. Mary was a devout Catholic and active parishioner of St. Vincent DePaul Church. She is the loving mother of Judith (Christopher) Canetti; Gregory (Lisa); John (Melissa); and Patrick Baldino. Sister of Joan (Edward) Fitzgerald; Judith (William) Hunt; and the late Patricia Kennedy. Proud grandmother of Shane, Chance, Alyssa, Lauren, Ryan, Lucy, Sara, Kara, and Ella.
Funeral services will be private. A memorial Mass in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent de Paul Church and celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Mary's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -