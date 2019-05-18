Kilmartin, Mary "Angela Maria"

Mary "Angela Maria" Ventriglio Kilmartin, 94, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael's Campus. She was the beloved wife for 53 years to the late James Henry Kilmartin Jr. Angela was born New Haven on March 12, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Francis and Mary Grace Luciano Ventriglio. She had worked for Pratt & Whitney as a drill press operator for many years. Angela's greatest joy in life was her family and she loved them unconditionally. Mother of Joyce Elisabeth Kilmartin, James Henry Kilmartin III (Valerie), Brian David Kilmartin (Cynthia), Michael Francis Kilmartin (Nancy). Grandmother of Matthew, Daniel, Ryan, Shaun, and Michael Andrew Kilmartin, Rachel Freimuth, Michael Francis Kilmartin and David Kilmartin. Great-grandmother of Amara and Lynn Kilmartin, Michael Freimuth and Chase Kilmartin. She was predeceased by her siblings Michael, Pasquale, Nicholas, Anthony, Salvatore and her twin Phillip Ventriglio, Annette Petrunia and Anna Mirando. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The visiting hours will be on Monday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Ave. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Francis Church in New Haven at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2019