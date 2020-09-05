Amorin, Mary L.
Mary Lorraine Amorin, of West Haven, died September 3, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital-St. Raphael Campus. She was the widow of Jose Amorin. Mary was born in New Haven on December 29, 1931 and was employed as an assembler for CAS Medical Systems and JBT Instruments before her retirement. She was a member of the West Haven Senior Center and Allingtown Senior Center of West Haven. Mary leaves her two sons Joseph Amorin III and Leo Amorin, daughter Lorraine Amorin and grandson Robert Bower. She was predeceased by her adopted parents Albert and Rose Fasano.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony Church, New Haven Wednesday morning at 10. Burial will be private. There will be no calling hours. Masks and social distancing are required. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of Mary's arrangements. Share a memory and sign her guest book online at www.iovanne.com
.