Services
Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
203-248-5668
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Agnes Cemetery
Branford, CT
View Map
Mary L. (Carey) Barbuto


Mary L. (Carey) Barbuto Obituary
Barbuto, Mary L. (Carey)
Mary L. (Carey) Barbuto, age 92, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Whitney Manor. Born on November 19, 1926 in New Haven to the late Edward and Mary (Hernandez) Carey. Beloved wife of the late George Barbuto for over 30 years. Loving mother of Karen Barbuto of Hamden. Cherished grandmother of Danielle (Matthew) Pennington of New Haven. Also survived by two great-grandchildren Samantha and Christian Pennington both of New Haven. Mary came from a very large family where she was one out of thirteen siblings. She enjoyed bingo, baking cakes for friends, but what she loved the most was her family.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Hamden Memorial, 1300 Dixwell Avenue from 5-7 p.m. Burial will be held the following day on Friday in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford at 12 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 2, 2019
