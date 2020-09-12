Camarota, Mary L.
Entered into rest, Sept. 10, 2020, Mary L. Guttieri Camarota, age, 103, formerly of North Haven; predeceased by her husband Nicholas Camarota and siblings Anthony and Pasquale Guttieri, Rachel Appicelli and Louise Silvestri; survived by several nieces and nephews; born Sept. 8, 1917 daughter of the late Michael and Theresa Bottone Guttieri. Mary had worked in the garment industry for many years and was a longtime communicant of St. Therese Church in North Haven. Thankfulness is given to Masonicare in Wallingford, especially the administrators, the nurses, the aides and to all the staff for the fantastic care they gave to Mary during her residencey over the past 5 years.
Friends may visit at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth of Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Ave., North Haven. Interment in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Masonic Charity Foundation, 74 Cheshire Rd., P.O. Box 70, Wallingford 06492. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com