Perricone, Mary L.
Mary Landino Perricone of Branford died Wednesday September 23, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Vincent Perricone. Mary was born in Branford September 9, 1924, daughter of the late John and Philomena Landino. She was a lifelong resident of Branford and communicant of St. Mary Church in Branford. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed reading and taking care of her family. She is the mother of Laura Perricone of FL, Nicholas Perricone, MD, of Madison, Rev. Dr. Vincent Perricone, Jr. (Jennie) of England, June DeMarinis of GA, and Barbara Della Rocco of East Haven. Mary is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Marcellino Landino, Lucy Carbone, Theresa Weed, Maria Ottaviano, Jennie DeFilippo, Antoinette Ranalli, Michael and Joseph Landino.
Visiting hours are Tuesday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Social distancing guidelines in effect. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning at 10:30 at St. John Bosco Parish in St. Mary Church, Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com
