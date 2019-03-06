New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
1939 - 2019
Mary Lois Harris Obituary
Harris, Mary Lois
Mary Lois Harris, age 80, of New Haven, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. Born on February 6, 1939 in Kimball, West Virginia to the late Annie Dell (Harris) Woodard. She was the life partner of Ernest Reid Sr. of New Haven for over 21 years. Loving mother of Myra A. Coleman, Abraham Coleman, and Carlton Heath Jr. all of New Haven. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She worked as a machine operator for over 15 years at U.S. Repeating Arms Company.
A Memorial Service of Mary's life will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden from 3-5 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 6, 2019
