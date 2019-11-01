|
|
Long, Mary
Mary Bernardo Long, 86, of West Haven, entered into eternal rest on October 28, 2019. She was the daughter of Joseph Bernardo and Mary Bogart Mucha, born in New Haven, CT. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband of 42 years, John E. Long, her son Raymond, sister Phyllis Rice, and brother, James Bernardo. Mary is survived by her children, Judith (Paul Cummings) Long, Steven (Rose) Long, Catherine (Dan) Ober, Robert (Kim) Long, daughter-in-law Debbie, nine grandchildren: Christopher, Dillon, Molly, Maria, Kayla, Emma, and Lila Long, J. Bailey (Montana), and Drew Ober, a great-granddaughter, Katherine Blake, and brother, Joseph Bernardo. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, and homemaker who cherished family above everything. She held various jobs in retail, was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady Victory Church in West Haven, loved reading, travel, playing cards, jigsaw puzzles, and watching the Dallas Cowboys. The family extends their warmest and sincerest gratitude to her granddaughter Maria, Anne Szeligowski, Karen Giovine, and Leigh Fontana who lovingly cared for her in the last 3 years of her life.
Visitation will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. Prayers will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (act.alz.org). To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2019