Carbone, Mary Lou Carnevale
Mary Lou Carnevale Carbone has passed on to greener pastures as of August 28th, 2019, with a renewed sense of mischief and her memory intact.
Mary Lou was predeceased by her husband Sal, her parents, Frank and Millie, her siblings Joe, Louisa, Frank Jr., Fifi and Donny and one nephew Mark.
Mary Lou leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daugthers Michelle, Linda (Gary) and her three grandchildren, Sean (Michelle), Daniel (Jess), Natalie (Alex) and her dog Lulu who was a fiercely loyal companion.
Mary Lou lost her earthly battle but only after putting up a damn good fight. Always a character with a fierce intellect and a wicked sense of humor, she died while shouting expletives at her befuddled yet always amused family. No longer will she fumble over her words and has sworn to forever haunt us. As a medical anomaly all her life, Mary Lou defied all odds against illness and lived long beyond her expected expiration date.
There will be no calling hours but family and friends are invited to attend a Mass in her honor at St. Bernadettes church, Townsend Ave, New Haven, Ct on Thursday September 5th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Orchard House Day Center which she loved attending every day.
https://theorchardhouse.org/donate_now/
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 1, 2019