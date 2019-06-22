Falcha, Mary Lou

Mary Lou Falcha, 88, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on June 19, 2019. For 62 years, she was the adoring wife of the late Albert M. Falcha. Born in New Haven, CT on May 24, 1931, she was the beloved daughter of the late Arthur Louis & Mary Elizabeth Abel Cartier. Mary Lou is survived by her loving sons John G. (Tamara) Falcha of AZ and Joseph A. (Clare) Falcha of Seymour and a loving daughter Judith M. (Gary) Martino of Oxford, her cherished grandchildren Cheyenne (Alex Baechler) Falcha and Dakota Falcha all of AZ, Nevada (Steven Slade) Falcha of CO, Jamie and Ryan Falcha of Seymour, Nicole (Alex) Fiorelli, Angelo and Samuel Martino of Oxford, and her great-grandchildren Alexandra and Zane. Mary Lou is survived by a large extended family of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Arthur, William, Robert, Roland, Wilfred and Ernest, and her sisters Lorraine St. Jacques and Lillian Handel. Mary Lou grew up in New Haven and was a graduate of Commercial High School Class of 1949. She worked for the Waterman-BIC Pen Company in Seymour. After getting married, she dedicated her time to being a wife and a mother raising her family. Mary Lou served as a Cub Scout Den Mother, she volunteered with the George J. Hummel Little League and Seymour Babe Ruth. After her children were grown, Mary Lou worked for the Seymour Board of Education as a lunch lady at Seymour High School and the Paul E. Chatfield School, from which she retired. She was a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Seymour and a former member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court St. Rita at the parish. She enjoyed people and was a very social person. She loved dancing, music and trying new restaurants. Mary Lou resided in Seymour for forty-four years before she and Al moved to Oxford to live with their daughter, Judy, and her family. She spent the winters at her Florida home where she made many good friends and lasting memories. The family would like to thank Bishop Wicke Health Center for the compassion and care that she received over the last two years.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday morning from 8:30-10:30 in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home Wednesday at 10:30am for A Mass of Christian Burial in St. Augustine Church, Seymour at 11am. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Peters Cemetery, Derby. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary Lou's name to Bishop Wicke Health Center, 584 Long Hill Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484. To send an act of sympathy, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019