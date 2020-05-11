Guerra, Mary Lou
Mary Lou Guerra, 81, of Woodbridge, CT, beloved wife of the late Aniello Guerra Jr., passed away on May 9, 2020 after a year long battle with cancer. Mary Lou was born on April 18, 1939 in New Haven, CT to the late Harriett and Louis Sabo. Mary Lou graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1957 and went right to work for the New Haven court system. A few years later she transitioned to her new role as a full-time mother, dedicating her life to taking care of her family and raising her boys. Her children raised, Mary Lou continued her career working for both the Commercial Record and Quinnipiac Polling. An avid reader, Mary Lou was well informed and known for her passionate and intelligent conversations about world affairs. Mary Lou is survived by sons Steven (Jeanne), Kenneth, and Mark (Rachel) Guerra, and grandchildren Alexis, Charlotte, Mark Jr. and Priya Guerra. Mary Lou will be missed by her extended family that includes a long list of beloved nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and many close friends. Besides her husband and parents she was predeceased by son Christopher Guerra and Brother Charles Sabo. The family wants to thank the dedicated staff at the Smilow Cancer Center and Connecticut Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Mary Lou during her final months. Sadly, due to restrictions in light of COVID-19, services will be private and held at a later date. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.sisk brothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 11, 2020.