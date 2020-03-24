Home

Mary Lou Haase (Maria Domenica Pizza), 80, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020. Mary Lou, the widow of Lenin Haase, was born in Trenton, NJ and grew up in Clinton, MA. Together they lived for many years in Westbrook, CT. Mary Lou moved to Florida to be near her son and daughter-in-law in 2018.
Mary Lou was predeceased by her father, Dominico Pizza, mother Raffaela Pizza and brother Michael Pizza. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (wife Kathy), sister Carmella (Millie) Potenti, and brother Dominic Pizza, along with many nieces and nephews.
Over the years, Mary Lou worked at Donnelly Magazines, Shoprite Grocery, and the TJ Maxx jewelry counter. She shared a love of antiques with her husband and held a Connecticut license for estate appraisals.
An extremely social person, she was in her glory when surrounded by family and friends. We would like to thank her special friend, Raymond Thompson, for being there for her through thick and thin, and all of the staff at Balmoral Assisted Living, her home in Florida.
A memorial service and burial will be held in Westbrook, CT on a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to Compassionate Care Hospice, 2153 US 27 South, Sebring, Florida 33870. Words of comfort may be left at https://www.scottfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 26, 2020
