Santilli, Mary Lou

Mary Lou Santilli, age 73, of Oxford, the beloved wife of 37 years to Louis Santilli, Sr., entered into rest peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Griffin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Derby on December 26, 1945, beloved daughter of the late Michael and Mary Vargosko Visselli. Mary Lou retired from Alinabal, Inc. of Milford and was a member of the Elks Club and the Concordia Singing Society of Seymour. She enjoyed yard work, especially blowing leaves, shopping, playing poker and many other card games. Most of all, she loved the simple things in life and spending quality time with her family and many friends. Mary Lou will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.

Her loving family in addition to her husband Lou includes her three sons Louis Santilli, Jr., Nicholas Santilli and Anthony Santilli (Kristin), her daughter Alain Santilli, her sister Diana DeFillippo (Gary), her niece Allison McLain (James), her nephew Michael Ferla, many cousins including Rita Scermino and her partner Robert Magda and her cherished grandchildren Jacob, Lukas, Bekka, Christian and Bella. Mary Lou was predeceased by her brother Richard Visselli.

A Graveside Service in Celebration of Mary Lou's life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at Mountain Meadows Cemetery, 117 Mountain Road, Seymour with Pastor David Abbott, officiating.

Expressions of sympathy in Mary Lou's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To light a virtual candle or to leave condolences online, www.millerwardfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 18, 2019